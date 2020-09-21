Hampton police investigating Sunday shooting on West Pembroke Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say two men were injured Sunday after a shooting.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue. Officers found the two men in a vehicle that had struck a power pole.

Police say the driver had been shot and struck the pole while trying to drive away. The passenger was injured in the crash. Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and police are looking for two suspects. One was wearing red knee length pants at the time, police say.

