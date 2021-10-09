Man sustains life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man was critically injured following an overnight shooting in Hampton
Police say the shooting occurred around 4:26 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Research Drive.
Officials say one adult male victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
