Man sustains life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man was critically injured following an overnight shooting in Hampton

Police say the shooting occurred around 4:26 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Research Drive.

Officials say one adult male victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

