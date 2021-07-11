2 men sustain life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

Police say the call for the incident came in at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

Both men were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed the victims were struck by gunfire while driving in the area of Aberdeen Road and West Pembroke Avenue.

According to the police, there is no suspect is in custody at this time.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

