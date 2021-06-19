Juvenile sustains life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the call for the incident came in at 3:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was in a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.