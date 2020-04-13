Live Now
Hampton Police investigating a life-threatening shooting on Shell Road

Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The call came in at about 9:23 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Shell Road.

An adult male was shot with life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

