Hampton Police investigating a life-threatening shooting on Shell Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
The call came in at about 9:23 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Shell Road.
An adult male was shot with life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
