Hampton Police investigating a life-threatening shooting on Shell Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The call came in at about 9:23 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Shell Road.

An adult male was shot with life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 2900 block of Shell Road. One male victim. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/KO8osyVaW8 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) April 13, 2020

No further information is available at this time.

