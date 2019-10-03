Hampton Police investigating shooting on Jordan Drive

Hampton
Posted: / Updated:

WAVY photo

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Jordan Drive Thursday.

According to Hampton Police, someone shot a 19-year-old man in the first block of Jordan Drive around 11:54 a.m.

Medics took him to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Three nearby schools, Lindsay Middle, Aberdeen Elementary and Bridgeport Academy, were placed on a modified lockdown for about a half hour, a school official confirmed.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories