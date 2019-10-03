Hampton Police investigating shooting on Jordan Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Jordan Drive Thursday.

According to Hampton Police, someone shot a 19-year-old man in the first block of Jordan Drive around 11:54 a.m.

Medics took him to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Three nearby schools, Lindsay Middle, Aberdeen Elementary and Bridgeport Academy, were placed on a modified lockdown for about a half hour, a school official confirmed.

No arrests have been made.

