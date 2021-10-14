Hampton Police investigating deadly shooting on E. Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A male victim has died following an early morning shooting in Hampton

Dispatch said they received the call at 3 a.m. for the shooting in the 300 block of E. Mercury Boulevard.

The victim has died, according to police.

No addtional information is available at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

