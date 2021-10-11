Hampton Police investigating shooting on Commerce Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting investigating is underway after a man was found shot in Hampton early Monday.

Police say they were notified around 12:26 a.m. for a shooting in the 1900 block of Commerce Drive.

An adult male suffered possible life-threatening injuries. No other details have been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

