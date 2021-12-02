Hampton police investigating shooting on Chapel Street

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Chapel Street.

Police didn’t release details on the extent of any injuries or the number of people involved. Police also didn’t give suspect information.

There was no further information as of 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.