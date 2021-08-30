Hampton Police investigating series of burglaries over the weekend; man arrested in connection to one

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a burglary in Hampton over the weekend.

Hampton Police responded to a series of burglaries in the city over the weekend. The first robbery occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the County Grill restaurant in the first block of East Mercy Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they saw two exterior glass doors with cracked glass panels. Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect gained entry to the building and searched the cash registers before fleeing.

The second robbery occurred moments later at Riverdale Trophies in the 1300 block of North King Street. Detectives say the suspect broke an exterior window, gained entry, and searched the cash registers inside the business before fleeing.

The third robbery was at Countryside Gardens in the 200 block of East Mercury Boulevard where the suspect also broke an exterior window, gained entry, and searched for cash before fleeing.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to form information regarding a possible suspect vehicle. A vehicle matching the description was later located. Police arrested the driver, identified as Michael Stephon Parker, in connection to one of the robberies, the one on Riverdale Trophies.

Parker is facing one count of burglary. Detectives say they are still investigating whether the robberies are connected. Additional charges may be pending.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.