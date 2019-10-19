Police identify man found dead in car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police have identified the man who was found dead in a car after being shot Saturday morning.

In a statement, police said 40-year-old Gregory Blythe, of Newport News was the man found in the vehicle.

Dispatch says the call came in around 4:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.

In a tweet, police say that when arrived they located a man and pronounced him dead on arrival.

HPD is on scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of W. Pembroke Ave. One male victim pronounced deceased on scene. Call received at 4:15 a.m. No further info at this time. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 19, 2019

Police have identified the man, but are withholding his name until his family is notified.

Officials are working to determine a motive at this time.

There is no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information on this crime, you should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.