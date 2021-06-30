Hampton police investigating robbery at gallery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Phoebus Auction Gallery in Hampton.

Authorities say the suspect(s) entered the gallery, in the first block of E. Mellen Street, by breaking the front glass pane. The robbery happened overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

They removed an unknown amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.