HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Hampton, police confirm.

According to police, the call for the accident came in around 1:10 p.m.

The preliminary investigation found that a woman was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of W. Mercury Boulevard, in the 5200 block, when a vehicle hit her. The woman was not in a crosswalk, police say. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

Due to the accident, all westbound lanes on Mercury Boulevard were shut down until just before 3 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.