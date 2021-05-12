Hampton Police investigating officer facing charges in Norfolk

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are currently conducting an administrative investigation into a Hampton Police Officer that was arrested last month in Norfolk, VA.

According to Hampton Police, Katerin Encarnacion was arrested on April 12 in Norfolk and charged with burglary and destruction of property. She has been with Hampton Police since July 2017.

At the time of her arrest, she was already on administrative leave and will remain on leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

If it is determined that she broke the law or police policy, she may face disciplinary actions, up to and including termination.