Hampton Police investigating multiple weekend robberies they believe are connected

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating two robberies that occurred just minutes apart from each other.

Police got the first call for the first robbery around 9:37 p.m. Saturday.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. another call was received of a robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 900 block of North King Street.

Initial investigations revealed the suspects entered the businesses, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators believe that both incidents are related.

The suspects are described as:

  • Suspect#1 is described as a black male wearing all black clothing. 
  • Suspect # 2 is described as a black male wearing a black hooded shirt, black pants with a white stripe down the side, and black shoes. 
  • Suspect #3 is described as a black male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black vest, black pants, and red shoes.

