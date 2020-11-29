Hampton Police investigating multiple weekend robberies they believe are connected

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating two robberies that occurred just minutes apart from each other.

Police got the first call for the first robbery around 9:37 p.m. Saturday.



At approximately 9:47 p.m. another call was received of a robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 900 block of North King Street.



Initial investigations revealed the suspects entered the businesses, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.



Investigators believe that both incidents are related.

The suspects are described as: