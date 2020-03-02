Hampton Police investigating multiple business robberies over the weekend

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking the public’s help regarding multiple robberies that happened over the weekend.

The first one happened late afternoon on Saturday.

According to police, the call for the robbery came just before 4 p.m. at the Fast Auto Loan located in the 1900 block of North Armistead Avenue.

The suspect reportedly entered the business, produced a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, investigators say the suspect then fled on foot.

Although no photos of the suspect are available at the moment, reports described the suspect as a black man approximately 6-feet tall wearing all black.

Nearly 10 hours later, officers responded to a second robbery.

The call came just after 1 a.m. Sunday for a robbery that just occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Police say two suspects entered the store and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, the suspects then fled.

10 On Your Side is still learning if the suspects had weapons at the time of the incident.

Reports described the two as black men with one as short, “heavy-set,” wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue pants, and black shoes. The other suspect was described as slim wearing a gray jacket with a blue vest, dark sweatpants, and black shoes.

The third robbery occurred that night at another 7-Eleven.

Hampton Police say officers responded to the store located in the 300 block of Woodland Road around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to reports, the two heavy-set suspects reportedly entered the store, “implied a weapon,” and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, the pair then fled in a silver vehicle.

Investigators described the heavy-set suspects as black men, around 20 to 30 years old with one wearing a baby blue jacket, blue jeans and a hunting-style camouflage mask covering his face and the other wearing a white mask covering his face.

10 On Your Side is still learning if the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

