Hampton Police investigating late night homicide on Wythe Creek Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One man has died after being shot in Hampton late Sunday night.

Emergency communications received a call around 11:32 p.m. for a shots fired in the first block of Wythe Creek Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male in a parking lot of business who had been struck by gunfire. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.