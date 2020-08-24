HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vacant lot Monday morning on Old Buckroe Road.
Police didn’t have many details in a tweet, but said they got the call at 10:13 a.m. The man was found in the 1200 block of Old Buckroe.
This story is breaking and police say a press release is coming.
Latest Posts:
- Three officers shot during ‘ambush’ in Maryland
- Hampton police investigating homicide after man found dead in vacant lot on Old Buckroe Road
- Hampton police investigating Berkshire Terrace drive-by shooting
- Portsmouth’s vice mayor served summons after calling for police chief’s resignation in Confederate monument case
- Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Laura and Marco