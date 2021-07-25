Man dies following motorcycle crash on LaSalle Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening.
It happened at 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue.
When they got to the scene, they found a man in the parking lot who was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year-old man was riding his motorcycle, lost control, hit a curb, and then continued out of control into a parking lot and struck a couple of parked cars.
No other drivers were involved and no one else was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
