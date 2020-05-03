Hampton Police investigating fatal crash on Victoria Boulevard at Catalpa Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night.

The call came in at 8:48 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Victoria Boulevard at Catalpa Avenue.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

