Hampton Police investigating fatal crash on Victoria Boulevard at Catalpa Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night.
The call came in at 8:48 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Victoria Boulevard at Catalpa Avenue.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
