Hampton Police investigating fatal crash on Sacramento Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday night in the area of Armistead Avenue and Sacramento Drive.

The call came in at about 10 p.m. in the zero block of Sacramento Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a vehicle that had collided with a tree as well as several parked vehicles.

Hampton Police said the occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene and no additional injuries were reported.

The identity of the male victim has not been confirmed at this time by police.

Officers are on scene of a fatal accident in the area of Armistead Av/Sacramento Dr. 1 male victim. Northbound Armistead will be closed while they complete the investigation. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/i6WYoaPv85 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) April 27, 2020

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Reconstruction Team.

Police encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking story and no further information is available.

