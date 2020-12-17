Woman dies in auto-pedestrian crash in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian related crash Thursday evening.

Police said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for the incident in the 2700 block of W. Mercury Boulevard at Aberdeen Road in Hampton.

Officials confirmed there was one fatality, a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two westbound lanes of the road were closed as police investigated the crash.

No further information was available as of 5:35 p.m.

This is a breaking news story.

