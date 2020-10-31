Police: Vehicle struck 2 other vehicles, tree in fatal crash in Hampton overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a fatal crash.

Police say they received the call Saturday morning just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Pembroke and Downing Street.

When they got there, officers say they found a four-door Sedan that struck a tree and caught fire.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on W. Pembroke Avenue when it lost control, struck two other vehicles, and struck a tree.

At that time, West Pembroke Avenue was closed between Lockwood and Bell Street in both directions.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle died on the scene.

Officers are investigating a fatal accident. West Pembroke Ave is closed between Lockwood and Bell Street in both directions. One victim deceased on scene. Call received at 131am. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 31, 2020

10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the crash.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

