Police: Vehicle struck 2 other vehicles, tree in fatal crash in Hampton overnight

Hampton

by: Alexis Platt

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a fatal crash.

Police say they received the call Saturday morning just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Pembroke and Downing Street.

When they got there, officers say they found a four-door Sedan that struck a tree and caught fire.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on W. Pembroke Avenue when it lost control, struck two other vehicles, and struck a tree.

At that time, West Pembroke Avenue was closed between Lockwood and Bell Street in both directions.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle died on the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the crash.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10