Hampton police investigating Christmas Day burglary at Fun Fetal Photos

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for help identifying a suspect or suspects in a commercial burglary on Christmas.

Officers were doing business checks just before 4 a.m. on Christmas morning when they saw forced entry at the front door or Fun Fetal Photos, in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation showed entry was gained by breaking the front glass pane of the business. Cash was taken from the building.

The person or people who broke into the business fled the scene on foot.

The burglary came just one day after another similar incident at the Kwik E Mart on Floyd Thompson Boulevard.

Police did not have a suspect description for either incident as of Tuesday afternoon.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.