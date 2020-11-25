Hampton police investigating carjacking on Chinaberry Place

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday night on Chinaberry Place.

Police say a woman reported she was sitting in her vehicle in the first block of Chinaberry when the suspect pointed a gun at her and told her to exit the vehicle.

The suspect took the car, a 2017 gray Hyundai Sonata with Virginia plates, which was later recovered in the area of Chesapeake Avenue and Locust Avenue. The suspect is described as a man in his twenties with a short haircut.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

