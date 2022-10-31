HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Oct. 27.

The burglary occurred at the Salvation Army in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road. Police responded to the scene at 10:25 a.m.

The investigation determined the suspect cut two locks off shed doors, entered the business and took various items, then fled.

The Hampton Police Division does not have a description of the suspect at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.