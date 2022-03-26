HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects who burglarized Metro PCS in Hampton overnight.

According to police, the call for the commercial burglary came in around 4:30 a.m. this morning at Metro PCS in the 3900 block of Kecoughtan Rd.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects gained entry to the business by smashing the glass of the front door of the building.

The suspects removed an unknown amount of items and fled the scene.

Suspect information has not been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.