Hampton Police investigating Breckinridge Court shooting; injuries reported

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night leaving one with injuries.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Breckinridge Court in Hampton.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police officials said that the victim was standing in the yard of a nearby residence when he was shot by an unknown person.

There is no suspect information at this time.

