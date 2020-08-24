Hampton police investigating Berkshire Terrace drive-by shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in the northwest section of the city.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Berkshire Terrace. Police say a 20-year-old man was found suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed the victim was outside of a home when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. No suspect information or other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

