HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Dollar General in Hampton was robbed at gunpoint, police say,
According to police, the robbery happened around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at the Dollar General located in the 2900 Block of North Armistead Avenue.
Eyewitnesses say the suspect entered the store before pulling a gun and demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
They are described as a black male wearing all-black clothing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.