HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Dollar General in Hampton was robbed at gunpoint, police say,

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, the robbery happened around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at the Dollar General located in the 2900 Block of North Armistead Avenue.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect entered the store before pulling a gun and demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

They are described as a black male wearing all-black clothing.