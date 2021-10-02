Hampton Police investigating armed robbery on Buckroe Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are asking for the public’s assistance with their investigation of an armed robbery that happened on Saturday night.
According to police, the robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Little E Grocery located in the 300 block of Buckroe Road. Authorities say two male suspects entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.
The suspects fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.
Eyewitnesses describe the suspects as two black male wearing all dark clothing. One suspect had a black mask, while the second had a red mask.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
