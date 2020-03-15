1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Centura College Norfolk Campus Exalt Church Liberty Baptist Church - Lanexa

Hampton Police investigating a shooting on Andrews Boulevard

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Hampton.

Dispatchers received a call for a report of a shooting at approximately 4:55 p.m. on the 2000 block of Andrews Road.

Upon arrival, there were several witnesses at the scene, but police found no victim.

At around 5:12 p.m., a 20-year-old male was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

This incident is under investigation and there is no suspect information.

It is unclear if this shooting and the earlier Hampton shooting are connected.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Hampton Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories