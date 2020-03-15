Hampton Police investigating a shooting on Andrews Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Hampton.

Dispatchers received a call for a report of a shooting at approximately 4:55 p.m. on the 2000 block of Andrews Road.

Upon arrival, there were several witnesses at the scene, but police found no victim.

At around 5:12 p.m., a 20-year-old male was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

This incident is under investigation and there is no suspect information.

It is unclear if this shooting and the earlier Hampton shooting are connected.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Hampton Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

