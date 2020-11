HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -- Americans across the country have been celebrating the election results with signs, singing, and even a dance move or two.

Joining in on that, a group gathered Sunday evening along the water at Fort Monroe.

Black Lives Matter 757 leaders organized a vigil and prayer to celebrate the win in Hampton Roads.

"We're here today celebrating life and celebrating the fact that we have hopped over one obstacle and we're able to move forward as America, as a country," said organizer Japharri Jones.