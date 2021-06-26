Hampton Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Fox Hill Rd.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are seeking a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven store Friday evening.

According to police, they received the call for the incident just after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road. Initial investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark-hooded shit, dark pants, dark face covering, and a camouflage hat.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. 

