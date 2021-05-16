26-year-old man injured following overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting Sunday morning in Hampton.

According to police the shooting happened at 2:49 a.m. Sunday. Officers first got the call at a local hospital regarding a 26-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

Police say the incident originally happened in the area of Magruder Boulevard and Hardy Cash Drive.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.