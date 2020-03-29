Hampton Police investigate shooting near Aberdeen Road and West Pembroke Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was drooped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:48 p.m.

Police said the preprimary investigation revealed a 22-year-old man was near the area of Aberdeen Road and West Pembroke Avenue when he was struck by gunfire from an unknown subject around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim has been uncooperative with officers and refused to assist with the investigation.

Motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

