Man found shot and killed on Aberdeen Road in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to an incident Saturday afternoon where they found one man had been shot and killed.

According to Hampton Police, they received a call at 12:42 p.m. and responded to the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road.

Once on scene, police confirmed one man was fatally shot.

Officials say Aberdeen Road will be closed going both directions while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

