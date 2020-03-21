Man found shot and killed on Aberdeen Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to an incident Saturday afternoon where they found one man had been shot and killed.

According to Hampton Police, they received a call at 12:42 p.m. and responded to the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road.

Once on scene, police confirmed one man was fatally shot.

Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road. One adult male victim is deceased from apparent gunfire. Aberdeen Road is closed in both directions. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/8mlkTbn2fB — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) March 21, 2020

Officials say Aberdeen Road will be closed going both directions while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

