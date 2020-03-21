HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to an incident Saturday afternoon where they found one man had been shot and killed.
According to Hampton Police, they received a call at 12:42 p.m. and responded to the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road.
Once on scene, police confirmed one man was fatally shot.
Officials say Aberdeen Road will be closed going both directions while they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
This is a breaking news story.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts
- LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic
- Man found shot and killed on Aberdeen Road in Hampton
- Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older
- Police investigate ‘disturbing’ video of Virginia teens coughing on produce
- Hyde County retracts first positive case of coronavirus