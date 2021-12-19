Police: Woman dead at the scene following overnight shooting on W County St in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) – Hampton police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene following an overnight shooting in Hampton.

Police say the call for the incident came Sunday around 4:02 a.m. in the 100 block of West County Street.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found an adult female victim who had been shot. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was outside behind “a multi-tenant residence” when she was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

  • West County Street shooting, Dec. 19, 2021 (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)
