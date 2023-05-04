HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was killed and another was injured in connection to a shooting Thursday in the 2700 block of Jamestown Avenue in Hampton, police said.

Hampton Police said a call came in reference to a shooting around 5:43 p.m., with officers finding a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene. That person’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

(Photo – Hampton Police Division)

After receiving the initial call for a shooting, there was another call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at the Sentara Careplex, police said – another man who was shot one time, with his wound deemed non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates that both people were involved in the incident in the 2700 block of Jamestown Avenue, and police said “all parties involved in the incident have preliminarily been identified.”

Police said they are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.