HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are dead following a shooting in Hampton early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 7-11 convenience store in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road at 3:16 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation revealed that a verbal altercation took place between several individuals inside the store. The altercation continued into the parking lot when individuals from both groups displayed firearms and there was an exchange of gunfire.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

