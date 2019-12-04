Hampton Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven Tuesday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s assistant identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigation showed a man entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of case and fled the business on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white beanie hat, black mask and black gloves.

There are no photos available of the man, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.