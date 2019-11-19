Hampton Police identify woman killed in crash on E Mercury Boulevard Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police have identified the woman killed in a vehicle crash Friday.

Hampton Police say 29-year-old Donshe Rogers, of Hampton, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in Friday’s two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Woodland Road and East Mercury Boulevard.

Three children and a 23-year-old woman were also in the vehicle, which was a 2007 Toyota Corolla. They were all taken to a local hospital with injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 29-year-old Portsmouth woman, was treated at the scene.

As of Saturday, all injured passengers were in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours Friday night for the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.