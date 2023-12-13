HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide at a fast food restaurant last month.

Police say 25-year-old Elijah James-Sanders is wanted for second-degree murder, burglary with intent to commit assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and wearing a mask in public.

He allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Brian Fullerton after a fight at the Rally’s on Mercury Boulevard.

Police say James-Sanders is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.