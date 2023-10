HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division announced it is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Come out to 300 Butler Farm Road between 9 a.m. and noon. The event will include academy tours, physical ability tests and an information assembly.

It is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome.

HPD has information about its pay scale and other benefits, online.

For more information, email or call the Hampton Police Division Recruiting and Personnel Unit at 757-915-6783.