Hampton police focus on landfill in search for missing 2-year-old Noah Tomlin

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police tell 10 On Your Side the last search crew left the landfill at sunset, but they’ll be back out again tomorrow morning in the search for missing 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

Officials say although their focus is at the landfill for now, they don’t want the public to give up hope.

Crews worked diligently in what’s still being called a preliminary measure of the investigation into the missing child.

PREVIOUS: Police chief provides update on search for missing 2-year-old Hampton boy

“It’s a step that we had planned from the very beginning that’s going to help us check off some boxes throughout the investigation,” said Sgt. Reginald Williams, with the Hampton Police Division.

Noah’s mother reported him missing around 11:30 Monday morning, several hours after Noah was last seen around 1 a.m. when she put him down for bed. As more time passes, officials said they still can’t rule out any scenario.

Investigators are also checking with Noah’s extended family members for any information on where he might be.

“We are following up on leads and speaking to people that extend beyond the borders of Virginia,” Williams said.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that includes more help, though they couldn’t specify.

“Outside of Virginia State Police and FBI, they would be the most significant resources that extent beyond state lines,” Williams said.

As crews packed up and went home for the day, many people on social media are wondering why the search isn’t going on through the night.

“It’s absolutely normal. I mean, we don’t have the lighting to continue searching the landfill into the overnight hours so we’re dependent on the daylight to be able to do that,” Williams said.

People in the community said their hope is starting to dwindle, but police said they’re still pushing forward.

“Well if this were our child, we would certainly want to remain optimistic,” said Williams. “That’s why our investigators are working diligently because deep down in our hearts, we all have the same hope that Noah will be found alive and safe.”

A prayer vigil for the missing toddler will be held this weekend where the police mobile command center was originally located in Buckroe Beach. They’re encouraging the public to wear green.

If you have information, call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.