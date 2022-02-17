Hampton police expand timeline back to November for tips on Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have expanded their timeline for which they’re seeking information about 4-year-old Codi Bigsby’s whereabouts.

Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, in the morning on Jan. 31. He said Codi went missing from their home in the Buckroe Point Apartment Townhomes in Hampton and was last seen around 2 a.m.

Hampton police previously asked for information from anyone who had seen Codi since Christmas.

However, police on Thursday sent out a tweet that asked for information from anyone who had seen Codi in the past three months, which goes back to mid-November. Police also said anyone who has home cameras near Buckroe Pointe apartments to come forward.

A Hampton Police Division spokesman said the new release Thursday “was intended to do several things”: Renew the request for people to send in video footage from the area, and gather more comprehensive information about Codi’s whereabouts.

The spokesman also said the expanded timeline will help investigators build a “comprehensive picture” for the case.

Cory Bigsby is currently being held on seven counts of felony child neglect for allegedly leaving his children home alone multiple times as he ran errands. The charges date back to December and are not directly related to Codi’s disappearance.

Bigsby was charged with neglect on Feb. 3.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed on Monday that the lead investigator in Codi’s case denied Bigsby access to an attorney after he made two requests for counsel during an early-morning interrogation on Feb. 1.

The community has been searching for the missing 4-year-old around Hampton since he was first reported missing.

