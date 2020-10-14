Hampton Police Division chief to retire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police chief has announced he will be retiring.

Police Chief Terry Sult made the announcement Wednesday evening in an internal video sent to staff. He said he will retire within the next six months to a year and has notified city officials.

Sult said he was proud of what his department has done to meet challenges during the last year, from the coronavirus pandemic to protests and civil unrest and more.

Sult has been with the Hampton Police Division since September 2013.

Sult said he is giving advance notice of his retirement to allow for a smooth and organized transition of leadership. He’s been asked to help find his replacement.

He said his experience after 50 years in law enforcement has shown him that putting strong leaders in place is important.

“At the end of the day, we want to make the right decision for the next police chief, whether that person comes from internally, externally, or where,” Sult said.

He said the department has also been working to help some members of the department develop for leadership roles in the upcoming few years.

The city manager is expected to put out a letter outlining the process for finding a new police chief, Sult said.

That process will include a survey that gets feedback on the internal environment of the Hampton Police Division, what can be better, what department members hope to see in a new police chief, and more.

The feedback on the survey will be completely anonymous.

Sult also indicated the city manager is expected to hire an outside agency to help look for qualified outside candidates.

Sult’s announcement comes several months after Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera retired from his position. Cervera was required to retire by age 65 under city code. His birthday was in April.

