Hampton Police determine Bethel High School threat was a “trolling” incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police were alerted Tuesday to a threatening Instagram message a Bethel High School student received.

The student posted a screenshot of the direct message to their Instagram page, which started circulating across social media. Police determined the original message was a “trolling” incident, which is when a social media troll creates a fake profile then posts something controversial to create panic.

After receiving the original threat, police were alerted to other possible trolling accounts and messages.

Investigators are working with Hampton City Schools to track down the source of the messages, but based on the current investigation, police say the threats in the messages are not credible.

There was increased police presence on the campus of Bethel High School Wednesday just as a precaution, according to Cpl. Amanda Moreland.

Anyone with information about these messages should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.