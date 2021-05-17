Hampton police confirm sword was used in deadly double stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is learning new details about a deadly double stabbing.

It happened in a neighborhood off of Shell Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Hampton.

Police say a 66-year-old man died at the scene. Medics took a 19-year-old to the hospital, where he later died.

“I was just hoping and praying that everything would be alright, but the way he looked, I didn’t think he was going to be,” said Chris Whitmer, who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting. “It took him like an hour or so before they got him up and put him on a stretcher. I didn’t see him moving at all, but I saw them doing CPR on him a few times.”

Police confirm a sword was used in the stabbing.

Neighbors say the two victims lived next door to each other and did not get along.

“I turned around and I saw a cop car,” said neighbor Wendy Hayslett. “Something told me to run over here. I immediately run and I’m sorry for cussing, but I’m screaming ‘No effing way, what just happened?’ and my friend is laying there with a samurai sword stuck in him.”

Hayslett says the men were often at odds with one another. She tried to help them settle their differences.

“We do care in here about our neighbors,” said Hayslett.

She is upset by the loss.

“We could talk all we want, it ain’t going to bring him back,” Hayslett said.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Officers have not released the names of the victims because they are still working to inform family members.