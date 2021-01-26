Hampton police asking for help identifying suspect in shooting Tuesday afternoon

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for help identifying the suspect or suspects in a shooting that left a woman injured Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about a woman who walked into a local hospital with gunshot injuries around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Initial investigation indicates the woman was traveling in a vehicle in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard Tuesday when she was shot by an unknown person.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police did not release additional information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.